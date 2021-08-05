Suriya’s 2D Entertainment Inks Four Film Deal With Amazon Prime

Starring Suriya, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Lijomol Jose, Rajisha Vijayan and Manikandan, and directed by Tj Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is a murder mystery and a legal drama that throws light on the story of a tribal couple Senggeni and Rajakannu who love each other immensely.

Rajakannu gets arrested based on false charges, and then goes missing from the police station. Senggeni starts to search for her husband and requests Chandru, a well renowned High Court lawyer, for help. He takes up this challenging case to get justice for the innocent tribal woman. Will Chandru succeed in his endeavor?