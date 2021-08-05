Suriya’s 2D Entertainment Inks Four Film Deal With Amazon Prime

Suriya's film Jai Bhim is part of the new four film deal between Amazon Prime and 2D Entertainment.
Amazon Prime Video has signed an exclusive deal with actor Suriya’s production house, 2D Entertainment. Through this collaboration, four of 2D Entertainment’s upcoming movies will premiere on the OTT platform over the next four months. This slate includes the Suriya starrer Jai Bhim.
The varied films from the media house that will release on Prime Video include Jai Bhim, Udanpirappe, Oh My doG, and Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, which have been produced by Jyotika and Suriya.
Here’s a little bit about the films:
Starring Suriya, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Lijomol Jose, Rajisha Vijayan and Manikandan, and directed by Tj Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is a murder mystery and a legal drama that throws light on the story of a tribal couple Senggeni and Rajakannu who love each other immensely.
Rajakannu gets arrested based on false charges, and then goes missing from the police station. Senggeni starts to search for her husband and requests Chandru, a well renowned High Court lawyer, for help. He takes up this challenging case to get justice for the innocent tribal woman. Will Chandru succeed in his endeavor?
Udanpirappe, an Era Saravanan directorial family drama, highlights the unconditional love between Vairavan and Mathangi who are siblings, and get separated due to a difference in opinion.
While Vairavan believes justice is worth fighting for, Mathangi’s husband Sargunam insists on going by the law diligently. Over the years, their differences aggravate and all attempts by Mathangi to unite the family turn futile. In the end, will Mathangi unite her family in this emotional family drama?
The film’s caste includes Sasi Kumar, Jyotika, Samudrakani, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Niveditha Sathish and Siddhu.
Directed by Sarov Shanmugam and starring Arnav Vijay, Arun Vijay, Vijay Kumar, Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai, this is a children’s film that talks about their world, their desires, courage, friendship, unconditional love, bravery and loyalty. A pup is ordered to be killed by its breeder, because of a congenital defect. But it eventually escapes from the killers.
Parallelly, a delightful little boy is shunned by everyone. The pup and the boy meet; will they end up winning the hearts of others and prove themselves worthy?
This movie is a satirical comedy starring Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan. The film is directed by Arisil Moorthy and encircles a village that is breaking headlines on all television channels across India. Although, the villagers from that village don’t have electricity to watch TV.
Kunnimuthu, a 35-year-old innocent farmer loses his bulls named Karuppan and Vellaiyan, who were like children to him and his wife Veerayi. While he starts searching for his bulls with his friend Manthinni, he accidentally meets Narmatha, a reporter, who helps him. In midst of a great struggle, the bulls will have to be found and the village must be developed as well!
Published: 05 Aug 2021,03:08 PM IST