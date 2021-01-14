A Cracking FDFS of Vijay’s Master: No Masks, No Social Distancing 

The film met with controversy earlier this month. Actors Vijay and Silambarasan had met with Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami ahead of the release of their films for Pongal, following which the Tamil Nadu government issued an order on 4 January, allowing theatres in the state to open with 100 percent capacity. The government had stated that citing decreasing COVID-19 cases, theatre owners associations in the state made a representation seeking an increase in seating capacity in cinema halls and multiplexes.

The move already garnered criticism as theatres are closed and air-conditioned spaces, which could lead to the spread of the virus.



Later on 8 January, the Madras High Court directed the state to reconsider its order, stating that it is imperative to factor in the risks posed by the pandemic while trying to prioritise the livelihoods of people in the entertainment industry. The state then retracted its order.

Several theatres were reported to have flouted the rules.

Chennai police on Wednesday booked owners of the Kasi theatre, under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease and causing danger to life) of the IPC, for allowing more than 50 percent occupancy.

However, the fine levied on the theatre is just Rs 5,000 and this led to many people on social media questioning the efficacy of rules.