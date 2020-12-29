Vijay's Crime Thriller 'Master' To Release in January

The crime thriller features Vijay as a professor with Vijay Sethupati as the antagonist. It also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Ramya Subramanian, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, Dheena, Sanjeev, Srinath, Sriman and Sunil Reddy. Master will be simultaneously released in Hindi, under the title Vijay, the Master, and Telugu as well.

Vijay was last seen playing a dual role in Atlee directorial Bigil. He played both father and son in the film, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara. Bigil was the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019 and earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office.