Watch Vijay Fans Celebrate the First Day First Show of ‘Master’
The Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer released on Wednesday, 13 January.
One of the most anticipated Indian films of the year, Vijay-starrer Master has finally hit theatres on Wednesday, 13 January. It is the first big Tamil film to release in cinemas since the coronavirus pandemic.
The Quint hit the streets of Chennai to find out whether people were keen on going to cinema halls in the middle of a pandemic.
Thousands of Vijay fans thronged to cinema halls to buy tickets for the first show. Since 3 am on Wednesday, the frenzy could be felt on the streets of Chennai. From sporting t-shirts with Vijay's face imprinted on them to dancing outside theatres, the Master fever had clearly gripped the city.
Ahead of the release of Master, the Tamil Nadu government had allowed 100% occupancy in theatres. The decision was taken after prominent actors including Vijay and Silambarasan requested Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami that cinema halls be allowed to function at full capacity, as new movies are slated to release during and after Pongal celebrations.
However, facing flak from the Home Ministry the state revoked its decision, going back to the original 50% occupancy. But that did not deter Chennai residents from queuing up outside theatres in thousands to catch Master. Social distancing norms were also flouted. Going by the crowd outside theatres, it can be expected that the Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer will get back the audience.
