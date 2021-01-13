Watch Vijay Fans Celebrate the First Day First Show of ‘Master’ 

One of the most anticipated Indian films of the year, Vijay-starrer Master has finally hit theatres on Wednesday, 13 January. It is the first big Tamil film to release in cinemas since the coronavirus pandemic.

The Quint hit the streets of Chennai to find out whether people were keen on going to cinema halls in the middle of a pandemic.

Thousands of Vijay fans thronged to cinema halls to buy tickets for the first show. Since 3 am on Wednesday, the frenzy could be felt on the streets of Chennai. From sporting t-shirts with Vijay's face imprinted on them to dancing outside theatres, the Master fever had clearly gripped the city.