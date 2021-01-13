Review: Vijay’s ‘Master’ Fails to Live up to the Hype It Created

It’s not important to know why JD becomes an alcoholic. We don’t need to be pushed into the pool of backstories always. But it’d be nice if we could dip our feet into the waters and wait for the tingling sensation to arrive, every once in a while. Kanagaraj doesn’t give us the opportunity to do that. He probably thinks that Vijay’s boyish hairstyle and sunglasses are more than enough to accentuate JD’s charismatic appeal. However, as the plot thickens, he goes on to rob him of his panache also. Hence, the changes in Vijay's facial hair bring about a change in the character's behaviour, as well.

Also, the makers of “star-movies”, featuring men, seem to be increasingly sidelining women these days. Do you remember how Nayanthara’s role in Darbar (2020) was? Malavika Mohanan appearing as a supporting actor would have totally been okay if not for the romantic song, “Andha Kanna Paathaakaa.” Even if Charu (Mohanan) hadn’t flirted with JD at a restaurant, Master wouldn’t have become a drastically different movie. These tiny romantic portions don’t really push the story forward since Kanagaraj’s focus is elsewhere.

Maybe, if the entire film had been about Bhavani alone, it would have been fun!

Rating: 2 Quints Out of 5.