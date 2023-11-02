Takeshi’s Castle Released on OTT: How To Watch This Game Show on Amazon Prime?

Takeshi's Castle Release Date Today: Live Streaming on Amazon Prime.
The most anticipated Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle has been released in India today on 2 November 2023. The show is live streamed on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. One more exciting thing about the return of Takeshi’s Castle Reboot version is that it has the voice of famous YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, who plays the character of iconic 'Titu Mamu'. Earlier, Javed Jaffery used to narrate the Hindi version of the show, and he has set the bar quite high. It would be quite interesting to see how Bhuvan Bam's amazing voice will make the show even more intriguing.
The new version of Takeshi’s Castle will entertain its fans with lot more laughter and games, as can be seen the trailer of the show. According to several media reports, the Takeshi’s Castle Reboot version will be limited to only 8 episodes. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet.
The live streaming of Takeshi’s Castle is available on Amazon Prime Video from today on 2 November. Only subscribed users can enjoy this show on Amazon Prime. The subscription charges are only Rs 299/month.
