Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Join Karwa Chauth Festivities at Anil Kapoor's House
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Just like every year, Anil Kapoor's wife, designer Sunita Kapoor, hosted Karwa Chauth festivities at her Mumbai residence on Wednesday, 1 November. The couple's daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor, also arrived home for the celebration.
Several Bollywood wives, including Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, and Natasha Dalal, among others, joined the celebration at the Kapoor residence. Shilpa also shared a video with her fans, where everyone can be seen performing the festive rituals.
Have a look at it here:
Sonam Kapoor arrived at her Mumbai residence for Karwa Chauth.
Anil Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs gathered outside his house.
Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty posed together for a picture.
Mira Rajput chose a red saree for the ocassion.
Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan also joined the celebration.
Suniel Shetty's wife Mana Shetty also joined the celebration.
Other celebrities at Sunita Kapoor's house.
