Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Join Karwa Chauth Festivities at Anil Kapoor's House

Just like every year, Anil Kapoor's wife, designer Sunita Kapoor, hosted Karwa Chauth festivities at her Mumbai residence on Wednesday, 1 November. The couple's daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor, also arrived home for the celebration.

Several Bollywood wives, including Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, and Natasha Dalal, among others, joined the celebration at the Kapoor residence. Shilpa also shared a video with her fans, where everyone can be seen performing the festive rituals.

Have a look at it here: