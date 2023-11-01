‘Khichdi 2’ Trailer: Pratik Gandhi Joins Parekh Family in a Fun-Filled Adventure

Pratik Gandhi has a cameo in Khichdi 2.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The makers of Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan unveiled the film's official trailer on Wednesday, 1 November. Helmed by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia's Hats Off Productions, the comedy-drama stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Vandana Pathak, Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, and Jamnadas Majethia in the lead roles.
The trailer gives us a glimpse of the Parekh family's fun-filled adventure, from being chased by the goons to romancing in the Swiss Alps. It also features actor Pratik Gandhi and filmmaker Farah Khan, who have cameos in the film.
Have a look at the trailer here:
Khichdi, born as a stage play, is the only Indian sitcom to have evolved into a full-length feature film in Bollywood. It was a popular show on Star Plus in the early 2000s that ran for two years with 98 episodes.
Khichdi 2 is produced by Zee Studios and will hit the big screens on 17 November.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)