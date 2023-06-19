Squid Game Season 2: Release Date, Complete Cast, & Everything You Need to Know

Squid Game Season 2 cast is announced recently by Netflix.
(Photo Courtesy: Google)
Netflix is all set to release one of its most popular shows, Squid Game Season 2 for all interested and excited fans. The popular streaming platform took advantage of its Tudum live stream to reveal key details about the upcoming season of Squid Game. It is important to note that the first season was a hit among numerous viewers all over the globe and they were waiting for the second season. Now, Squid Game Season 2 is in the works.
All concerned fans must note that the release date of Squid Game Season 2 is not announced yet. Netflix has also not released any full trailer for the upcoming season. They must wait for more details on the brand-new season to know the release date on the streaming platform. Netflix will announce important updates about Squid Game soon.
Even though the release date is not announced yet, Netflix has revealed important details about some new and returning cast for the upcoming season of Squid Game. These details were announced during the Tudum event.
As per the latest official details, Squid Game Season 1 cast including Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo are set to return for the second season. Viewers loved the original cast so these stars will be acting in Squid Game Season 2.
One can also watch the first teaser of Squid Game 2 to know more about the cast. The return of some of the original cast members is not a surprise for the fans.
The new cast member, Yim Si-wan has earlier worked in The Attorney and Misaeng: Incomplete Life. Kang Ha-neul has acted in When the Camellia Blooms, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and Midnight Runners.
The full trailer and release date of the new season is expected to be announced soon by the streaming platform.
