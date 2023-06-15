Netizens Have Hilarious Reactions To Netflix Opening A Pop-Up Restaurant
(Image Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Netflix is set to tantalize the taste buds of its viewers by launching a pop-up restaurant on 30 June in Los Angeles. The immersive dining experience, known as Netflix Bites, will feature dishes prepared by renowned chefs from the streamer's hit culinary shows, along with custom cocktails created by expert mixologists.
The highly anticipated event will provide fans with a unique opportunity to savor the flavors of their favorite Netflix series. Chefs from acclaimed shows like Chef's Table, Is It Cake? and Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend will be in attendance, showcasing their culinary prowess.
In addition to the delectable dishes, the event will also feature custom cocktails crafted by mixologists Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O'Brien, and Kate Gerwin from the popular Netflix series Drink Masters.
Josh Simon, VP of consumer products at Netflix, expressed his excitement for the event, stating, "From episode to entrée, with Netflix Bites we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows. We are excited to collaborate with these incredible chefs who will bring this vision to life and showcase an array of their delicious menus."
As soon as Netflix made the announcement, the news began making waves on social media. While most joked about the restaurant being as strict about sharing food as the streaming platform is about sharing passwords, others used memes and jokes from Netflix shows to predict their dramatic dining experience.
Check out some more hilarious reactions here:
Netflix Bites marks another milestone in Netflix's foray into live experiences, following the success of previous events such as "The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience," "Stranger Things: The Experience," and "Money Heist: The Experience."
The streaming giant aims to provide fans with a unique opportunity to step into the world of their favorite shows and enjoy a culinary adventure like never before.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)