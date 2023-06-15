Netizens Have Hilarious Reactions To Netflix Opening A Pop-Up Restaurant

Netflix is set to tantalize the taste buds of its viewers by launching a pop-up restaurant on 30 June in Los Angeles. The immersive dining experience, known as Netflix Bites, will feature dishes prepared by renowned chefs from the streamer's hit culinary shows, along with custom cocktails created by expert mixologists.

The highly anticipated event will provide fans with a unique opportunity to savor the flavors of their favorite Netflix series. Chefs from acclaimed shows like Chef's Table, Is It Cake? and Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend will be in attendance, showcasing their culinary prowess.

In addition to the delectable dishes, the event will also feature custom cocktails crafted by mixologists Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O'Brien, and Kate Gerwin from the popular Netflix series Drink Masters.