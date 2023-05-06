'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan Unveils New Motion Poster, Announces Film's Release Date

The official film poster of Jawan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The release date of Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated film of the year, Jawan, has been finally announced. Earlier, Jawan was scheduled for a 2 June release, which has now been pushed to 7 September.
Directed by Atlee, the action-packed entertainer also stars Priyamani, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.
Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh shared a new motion poster of Jawan with his fans to announce the film's new release date. In the poster, the actor can be seen in a never-before-seen avatar, as he is covered in several bandages.
He simply captioned the post, "#Jawan #7thSeptember2023."
Here, take a look:
Jawan will feature SRK in a dual role. According to the film's synopsis, Jawan follows the story of a common man who is punished for a mistake he did not commit. It shows how the false event affects him and how he manages to fix things.
Produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan will hit the silver screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
