There Was A Real-Life 'Squid Game' Event In Singapore And An Indian Man Won

Remember the 2021 South Korean drama Squid Game, which captivated audiences worldwide? Well, hold onto your seats because a real-life Squid Games event just took place in Singapore, and an Indian man emerged as the champion!

Inspired by the hit series, the event was organized by a company that decided to recreate the intense games, but without the deadly stakes, of course. Participants faced off in a series of children's games, all with the hope of winning a hefty cash prize.

The victor of this exhilarating contest was a hardworking migrant worker from Tamil Nadu named Selvam Arumugam.