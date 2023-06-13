Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' Gets The University Dilemma Right

But as most teen dramas focus on the high-school era of protagonists, the end generally being glimpses from the graduation ceremony or prom night, we seldom see makers answering the all-important question: what now? The need to figure out the “what next” dubiety consumes most of the last two years of students, and the fear of what lies ahead makes even the ever-confident ones waver. Because, how can 18-year-olds make the seemingly most critical decision of their lives at an age when the biggest problem is a breakout on the chin? Thankfully, Never Have I Ever gives a comforting nod that says, you’re not alone.

From pre-college jitters to finding one’s identity in the process, the show covers various facets of the university dilemma, a milestone that is usually marked in bold and red on the five-year plan.