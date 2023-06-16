Extraction 2: OTT Date, Streaming Details, Story, Cast, and Important Updates

Extraction 2 Netflix movie streaming details you should know.
The highly-anticipated Netflix movie, Extraction 2 is set to be released today, Friday, 16 June 2023. It is important to note that the popular movie is directed by Hargrave. He also directed the first Extraction movie and it was his debut. The first movie was a hit among viewers and they were patiently waiting for the sequel to release. Now, Extraction 2 is ready to be out today, Friday, so interested viewers must take note of the important details.
Extraction 2 is written by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo is the producer of the movie. The cast includes the famous Hollywood actor, Chris Hemsworth as the lead. The movie also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, and other newcomers like Olga Kurylenko, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Andro Jafaridze, Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili, Daniel Bernhardt, Tornike Gogrichiani, Levan Saginashvili, and George Lasha.
Here are all the latest details about Extraction 2 that you should know as it is releasing on Friday. You must take note of the streaming details and other updates if you want to watch the sequel of the famous movie.
Extraction 2 will be streaming on Netflix from Friday, 16 June 2023. Viewers with a Netflix subscription can watch the movie on Friday to know what happens after the first part.
The final trailer of Extraction 2 was out on the official YouTube channel Netflix on 16 May 2023.
Now, the movie is being released after a month of announcing the official trailer.
Fans across the globe were patiently waiting for the sequel to release. Extraction 2 is likely to pick up the story from the last events of the first part. The movie is expected to become a hit once again.
