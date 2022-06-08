Experts on Why 'Vikram' Worked at the Box Office & 'Samrat Prithviraj' Didn't

Speaking about the box office competition trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai told The Quint, ”Out of the 52 weeks in a year, the releasable dates are about 36 weeks since the rest fall during monsoon or examination seasons. All the films have to be released at the best available slots and that's why competition is bound to take place”.

Another trade analyst Ramesh Bala said that though these films are releasing in multiple languages, essentially Samrat Prithviraj is a Hindi film, and Vikram and Major are Tamil and Telugu films respectively. "They are expected to perform well in their home grounds. However, considering Kamal Haasan’s reach in both the North and South, Vikram has had a better opening".