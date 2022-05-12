First Single of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ Courts Controversy; Here's Why

Kamal Haasan dons his dancing shoes after a long time in Vikram.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ace actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan had previously mentioned that he is willing to give up on cinema if it becomes a hindrance to his political career. However, interestingly, it looks like he leverages his career in cinema to further propel his political career.
However, his film Vikram's first single 'Pathala Pathala' has courted controversy over the usage of certain words like ‘Ondriyam’ that have been interpreted by many as targeting the union government.
The actor who formed his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam in 2018 continues to entertain his fans and followers as an artist through his films and television shows.
He never seems to miss an opportunity to use his space and influence in the media, for instance as a former Bigg Boss Tamil host or as the lyricist of ‘Pathala Pathala’ to make his political statements.
RTI Selvam has lodged a complaint with the Chennai Police against actor-politician Kamal Haasan for allegedly taking a dig at the union government, comparing them to thieves and using words in the lyrics of this song that might instigate caste-related conflict. The complainant has reportedly mentioned that he will file a petition in the High Court against Vikram's release if no immediate action is taken.
The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, backed by RKFI and distributed by Udhainidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies is one of the year's most anticipated films. The film is slated for theatrical release on 3 June. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, and Kalidas Jayaram.
The first single of Vikram released on 11 May and is winning hearts already with a whopping 11M+ views on YouTube, as Kamal Haasan is making a comeback donning his dance shoes after almost 7 years. The 67-year-old looks more charming than ever with his rustic looks and swag. He was last seen tapping his feet in ‘Loveaa Loveaa?’ from Uthama Villain.
In addition he also penned the lyrics for the intense and heavy beats by Anirudh Ravichander. The lethal combo of Kamal’s voice and Anirudh’s music make a quirky dance number that became an instant hit.
Barring the controversy, the positive hype and the expectations for Vikram is real. The grand trailer and audio launch of Vikram is all set to happen on 15 May in Chennai.
