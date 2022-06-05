‘Vikram’ Box Office Day 2: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil-starrer Vikram has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide in box office numbers. It’s Kamal Haasan’s third film to cross the mark after Vishwaroopam and Dasavatharam. Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released on 3 June in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Actor Suriya also featured in a cameo in Vikram.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “In 2 days, Vikram crosses the Rs 100 Cr Mark at the WW Box Office.. Phenomenal. (sic).”