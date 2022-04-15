Review: Yash-Starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' is Worth All the Hype

When K.G.F Chapter 1 released, it resonated with people across the country and carved a unique image for the Kannada film industry in Indian cinema. Therefore the hype around the sequel, K.G.F: Chapter 2, was immense.

The main theme of the film is to emphasise that it doesn't matter if you live for 100 years, you cannot and should not live a life of slavery. It's in line with Dr. BR Ambedkar’s quote “Life should be great, not long”.

The interesting fact is that KGF 2 released on Ambedkar’s birthday on 14 April. Though it slightly deflects from Ambedkar’s thoughts on self-liberation, in the KGF universe, Rocky Bhai is our saviour. He has earned the trust of people and they look up to him, worship him and won't dare go against him.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F: Chapter 2 features Yash, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Achyuth Kumar. The music & background score are composed by Ravi Basrur.