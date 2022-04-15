Review: Yash-Starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' is Worth All the Hype

Yash in KGF 2
(Photo courtesy : Twitter)
When K.G.F Chapter 1 released, it resonated with people across the country and carved a unique image for the Kannada film industry in Indian cinema. Therefore the hype around the sequel, K.G.F: Chapter 2, was immense.
The main theme of the film is to emphasise that it doesn't matter if you live for 100 years, you cannot and should not live a life of slavery. It's in line with Dr. BR Ambedkar’s quote “Life should be great, not long”.
The interesting fact is that KGF 2 released on Ambedkar’s birthday on 14 April. Though it slightly deflects from Ambedkar’s thoughts on self-liberation, in the KGF universe, Rocky Bhai is our saviour. He has earned the trust of people and they look up to him, worship him and won't dare go against him.
Directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F: Chapter 2 features Yash, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Achyuth Kumar. The music & background score are composed by Ravi Basrur.
Yash, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2
Having vanquished kingpin Garuda in KGF 1, the stakes are higher and villains stronger in KGF 2. Criminal mastermind Rocky bhai must fight Garuda’s uncle Adheera and righteous Prime Minister Ramika Sen. He figures out that he has been sitting on a gigantic treasure trove, that no one expected, and the conflicts become interesting.
There are some brilliantly-choreographed action sequences, and the film stays true to the grammar of larger-than-life movies. They let you forget that those brutal fights defy gravity.
Right from the cinematography, music, production to costume design everything about KGF 2 is grand. Even Rocky bhai’s life has been perfectly fleshed-out. There are times when the film deliberately breaks the logical explanations, just to give us a magical experience.
The women in KGF 2
I know Rocky bhai is an action hero who is classy and sassy and who knows how to kill villains, but he doesn't know anything about consent. Though the film can come across as a celebration of hyper masculinity, ironically Rocky bhai is driven by the women in his life. His purpose, decisions and stability revolve around his mother and wife.
Despite a few shortcomings, the film is audacious enough to suspend disbelief and take us on an emotional journey. KGF 2 is certainly worth all the hype and leaves you wanting much more, including the possibility of a third installment.
K.G.F: Chapter 2 is running now in cinemas.
