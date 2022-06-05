‘Vikram’ Box Office Day 2: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

Kamal Haasan in a poster for Vikram.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil-starrer Vikram has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide in box office numbers. It’s Kamal Haasan’s third film to cross the mark after Vishwaroopam and Dasavatharam. Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released on 3 June in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Actor Suriya also featured in a cameo in Vikram.
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “In 2 days, Vikram crosses the Rs 100 Cr Mark at the WW Box Office.. Phenomenal. (sic).”
In a separate tweet, Bala wrote, “Vikram takes the 3rd best 2022 opening in TN for Day 1 yesterday, after No.1 Valimai and No.2 Beast.. Excellent Opening.. The Best for Ulaganayagan.”
Thanking fans for Vikram’s success, director Lokesh wrote on Twitter, “I haven’t been this emotional ever. The acceptance u’ve showed #Vikram and me has been so overwhelming.I don’t know how I’m gonna repay you guys for all this love.Ever grateful to @ikamalhaasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all.”
Kamal Haasan retweeted it and wrote, “The only way you can do any debt management with a loving audience is to never become complacent. Do honest back breaking work, they love and respect that. My energy comes from their love. All power to your endeavors. RKFI will proudly support you like we did this time. Rock on.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)