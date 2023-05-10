'It'll Be a 10-Part Film': SS Rajamouli On His Dream Project 'Mahabharata'

SS Rajamouli opens up on his plans of making a 10-part film on Mahabharata.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
RRR director SS Rajamouli recently opened up about his dream of making a film on the Indian epic Mahabharata. The filmmaker has opened up about his dream project multiple times over the years. Recently, Rajamouli revealed that if he ever makes the film, it will be a 10-part series.
Earlier, Rajamouli revealed that he will give his own spin to the original Mahabharata and will only decide the cast of the film once he completes the script.
Speaking about the same, the Baahubali filmmaker told a leading entertainment portal, "If I get to the point of making Mahabharat, it would take me a year just to read the versions of Mahabharat that are available in the country. At present, I can only assume that it would be a 10-part film."
"The characters that I write for my Mahabharata will not be the same as you’ve seen or read before. I will tell Mahabharata in my own way. Mahabharata (story) will be the same, but the characters will be enhanced, and the inter-relationships between the characters will be added," Rajamouli added.
Meanwhile, Rajamouli's previous film, RRR, made history by becoming the first Indian film to win an Oscar in the 'Best Original Song' category.
The sequel of the epic action drama is currently in works.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)