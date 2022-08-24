Vijay Devarakonda’s 'Liger' to Prithviraj’s 'Theerppu': Week’s South Releases

Vijay Devarakonda’s Liger- Prithviraj’s Theerppu: This Week’s South Releases
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Liger Team
Starring Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday, Liger is a sports action drama. The film is one of the year's highly anticipated releases as boxing champion Mike Tyson faces off against the sensational Telugu star Vijay Devarakonda.
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the pan-Indian film will release in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam. It is all set for a theatrical release on 25 August.
Dollu poster
National award-winning Kannada film Dollu is directed by Sagar Puranik. The story revolves around a Dollu drummer who strives to keep the art form alive amidst urbanisation. It features Karthik Mahesh, Nidhi Hegde, and Chandra Mayura in lead roles.
Amala Paul plays the lead in Adho Andha Paravai Pola
A woman caught in a jungle? With unexpected danger lurking around, how does she find her way out? Will she survive? Amala Paul along with Ashish Vidyarthi stars in the film which is written by Arun Rajagopalan and directed by KR Vinoth. The title of the film is borrowed from the cult song in actor-politician MGR's Aayirathil Oruvan.
Theerppu releases on 25 August
Friends and troubles can never be separated, can they? Four friends who are not on very good terms meet and soon end up facing unforeseen consequences. Directed by Rathish Ambat, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Isha Talwar.
Diary poster
Post the releases of D Block and Deja Vu, Tamil flick Diary is the next suspense thriller from Arulnithi Tamilarasu. Directed by Innasi Pandiyan, the film co-stars S Kathiresan and Pavithra Marimuthu. The movie is all set to release on 26 August.
Shiva 143 poster
Arvind is fighting against time to find his missing wife. However, the tables turn when he become the prime suspect. How will he solve this mystery, clear his name and find his wife? Directed by Anil Kumar, the Dheeren Ramkumar and Manvitha Kamath starrer Shiva 143 is a Kannada film releasing on 26 August.
Poster of Bhala Chora Bhala
The story is about friends, fun, and crime. The Telugu film, directed by A Pradeep, stars Khayyum Ali, Naveen Neni, Ram Jagan, and Venkatesh Marturu. It hits theatres on 26 August.
Vikipedia poster
Getting lost in the unknown may not always turn out bad. Vikas befriends strangers during this journey and learns a thing or two about life. The Kannada film is directed by Somu Hoysala. Starring Yashvanth Kumar and Ashika Somashekar, the film releases on 26 August.
Kalapauram releases on 26 August
What happens when a filmmaker collaborates with an unprofessional producer? Will he end up making the film he envisioned? Directed by Karuna Kumar, the star cast of Kalapuram includes Satyam Rajesh, Chitram Srinu, Kashima Rafi, and Sanchitha Poonacha. The Telugu film hits theatres on 26 August.
Koutilya poster
The Kannada film Koutilya, is a political thriller directed by Prabhakar Sherkhan. It hits theatres on 26 August with Arjun Ramesh and Priyanka Chincholi playing the lead roles.
The Malayalam flicks Peace and Kudukku 2025 which were slated for a release earlier last week were postponed and are finally releasing this week on 26 August.