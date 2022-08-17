Dhanush’s ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ to ‘Tamil Rockerz’: This Week's South Releases

Thiruchitrambalam stars Dhanush as a food delivery executive and is directed by Mithran R Jawahar. The film also features Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Raashi Khanna and Prakash Raj.

It marks the reunion of Dhanush and music composer Anirudh Ravichander after seven years. DnA, as the duo is popularly called, are known for their viral hit ‘Why this Kolaveri Di?’ from Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial 3 and blockbuster albums like VIP and Maari. The film is hitting theatres on 18 August.