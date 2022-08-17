Dhanush’s ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ to ‘Tamil Rockerz’: This Week's South Releases
Here is the list of films and shows that are releasing this week.
Thiruchitrambalam (18 August)
Thiruchitrambalam stars Dhanush as a food delivery executive and is directed by Mithran R Jawahar. The film also features Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Raashi Khanna and Prakash Raj.
It marks the reunion of Dhanush and music composer Anirudh Ravichander after seven years. DnA, as the duo is popularly called, are known for their viral hit ‘Why this Kolaveri Di?’ from Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial 3 and blockbuster albums like VIP and Maari. The film is hitting theatres on 18 August.
Mike (19 August)
Bankrolled by John Abraham, Mike starring Anaswara Rajan traces the journey of Sara who is born a girl but identifies as a male. The film is directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad and also features Ranjith Sajeev in the lead role. The Malayalam flick releases on 19 August in theatres.
Tamil Rockerz (19 August)
The series is centered around a cop (Arun Vijay) who fights against the cyber pirates to prevent a highly anticipated movie from being leaked. Tamil Rockerz streams on Sony Liv from 19 August.
Bermuda ( 19 August)
Malayalam film Bermuda stars Kumbalangi Nights fame Shane Nigam, Vinay Forrt, Saiju Kurup, Niranjana Anoop, Gowri Nanda and Noorin Sherif. The movie is directed by T.K Rajeev Kumar.It hits the theatres on 19 August.
Highway (19 August)
Starring Vijay Devarakonda’s brother, Anand Devarakonda, Highway is a psychological thriller which is all set to stream on 19 August on AHA OTT platform.
Heaven (19 August)
Suraj Venjaramoodu’s investigative thriller Heaven is all set to stream on 19 August in Disney+ Hotstar. The film also features actors Sudev Nair, Jaffer Idukki, Sminu Sijo, Vinaya Prasad, Sudheesh, Joy Mathew, Abhija Sivakala, and Alencier Ley Lopez in significant roles.
Solomante Theneechakal (18 August)
Directed by Lal Jose, Solomante Theneechakal is a romantic thriller starring Joju George, Addis Akkara, Darsana Sudarshan, and Vincy Aloshious, the story fuses friendship, love and an unexpected crime incident. The Malayalam film releases on 18 August in theatres.
Monsoon Raga ( 19 August)
The Kannada movie is directed by S. Ravindranath and will feature Dhananjaya, Rachitha Ram, Suhasini Maniratnam and Achyuth Kumar as lead characters. It releases on 19 August in theatres.
Maataraani Mounamidi (19 August)
Cousins Ram and Easwar find each others’ dead bodies. Who is dead? Who is alive? Is there a supernatural power’s intervention? With this interesting plot, the film Maataraani Mounamidi is a Telugu thriller directed by Suku Purvaj and stars Mahesh Datta and Srihari Udayagiri. The film releases in theatres on 19 August.
Peace (19 August)
The film features Joju George, Siddique, Asha Sarath, Remya Nambeesan, Aditi Ravi, Mamukkoya, Anil Nedumangad, Vijilesh Karayad, and Shalu Rahim in the lead roles. Directed by Sanfeer K, Peace is a Malayalam language film that releases on 19 August in theatres.
Simon Daniel (19 August)
When Simon Daniel, a wandering Archaeologist tries to look for his friend Santhosh who disappears looking for a treasure. The mystery thriller is directed by Sajan Antony, the film stars Vineeth Kumar and Divya Pillai. The film hits theatres on 19 August.
Kudukku 2025 (19 August)
Directed by Bilahari K Raj, Kudukku 2025 is a thriller that delves into the dangers of digital footprint. With popular stars like SV Krishna Shankar, Rammohan Ravindran, Durga Krishna, Shine Tom Chacko, and Aju Vargheese, Kudukku 2025 has a theatrical release in Malayalam on 19 August.
Commitment (19 August)
With Tejaswi Madiwada and Anveshi Jain in lead roles, Telugu film Commitment is directed by Lakshmikanth Chenna. The film releases on 19 August in theatres.
Tees Maar Khan (19 August)
Starring Aadi Saikumar and Payal Rajput, Tees Maar Khan directed by Kalyani Gogana is a Telugu film which is all set to release on 19 August in theatres.
Love 360 (19 August)
Starring H Praveen Kumar and Rachana Inder, Love 360, as the title goes, is a story all about love. The film is directed by Shashank Taalya and is set for a theatrical release on 19 August.
