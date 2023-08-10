Remembering Siddique – The 'Godfather' of Dialogue Humour in Malayalam Cinema

The 1980s is what is deemed the 'golden era' of Malayalam cinema. The movies that went on to become cult classics were born in this era – from Hariharan and MT Vasudevan Nair's Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha to Padmarajan's Thoovanathumbikal.

In this decade, Malayalam cinema found a new footing as well as two new superstars – Mammootty and Mohanlal. Most of the stellar successes of the time came from established directors and writers, who banked on the acting chops and popularity of these two actors.