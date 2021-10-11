Remembering Nedumudi Venu: An Integral Part of Malayalam Cinema’s Golden Era

“Before the rhythm of death catches up with me, I want to travel to faraway places, I need to rediscover the rhythm of life,” says Sidhan Asan, the bohemian poet and philosopher in the 1987-film Sarvakalashala, as he bids adieu to Mohanlal after revealing a grisly secret about his past.

Nedumudi Venu, Malayalam Cinema’s avuncular figure and integral element through the golden era, the 1980s and ‘90s, played older characters even at the peak of his stardom.