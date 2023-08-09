Siddique gained entry into the film industry by assisting the legendary filmmaker Fazil. He and his friend Lal started their directorial journey as the ‘Siddique-Lal’ duo. The marked their debut with the comedy film Ramji Rao Speaking (1989).

Other Iconic films include In Harihar Nagar (1990), Godfather (1991), Vietnam Colony (1992) and Kabooliwala (1993).

His solo venture films include Hitler, Friends, Chronic Bachelor, and Bodyguard.

Siddique is survived by his wife Sajitha and their three children Sumaya, Sara, and Sukoon.