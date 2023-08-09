ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrated Malayalam Director, Siddique, Passes Away

Celebrated Malayalam Director, Siddique, Passes Away

Director Siddique Ismail passed away on Tuesday in Kochi

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Celebrated Malayalam Director, Siddique, Passes Away
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Director Siddique Ismail passed away on Tuesday in Kochi. He was hospitalized last month following a liver ailment. On Monday afternoon, Siddique experienced a heart attack and was subsequently placed on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support. Siddique passed away while undergoing treatment on Tuesday, as per a ews report by The Indian Express.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siddique gained entry into the film industry by assisting the legendary filmmaker Fazil. He and his friend Lal started their directorial journey as the ‘Siddique-Lal’ duo. The marked their debut with the comedy film Ramji Rao Speaking (1989).

Other Iconic films include In Harihar Nagar (1990), Godfather (1991), Vietnam Colony (1992) and Kabooliwala (1993).

His solo venture films include Hitler, Friends, Chronic Bachelor, and Bodyguard. 

Siddique is survived by his wife Sajitha and their three children Sumaya, Sara, and Sukoon.

Also Read

Pics: Salman Khan, Genelia, Riteish Attend Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

Pics: Salman Khan, Genelia, Riteish Attend Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  South Indian 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×