Director Siddique Ismail passed away on Tuesday in Kochi. He was hospitalized last month following a liver ailment. On Monday afternoon, Siddique experienced a heart attack and was subsequently placed on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support. Siddique passed away while undergoing treatment on Tuesday, as per a ews report by The Indian Express.
Siddique gained entry into the film industry by assisting the legendary filmmaker Fazil. He and his friend Lal started their directorial journey as the ‘Siddique-Lal’ duo. The marked their debut with the comedy film Ramji Rao Speaking (1989).
Other Iconic films include In Harihar Nagar (1990), Godfather (1991), Vietnam Colony (1992) and Kabooliwala (1993).
His solo venture films include Hitler, Friends, Chronic Bachelor, and Bodyguard.
Siddique is survived by his wife Sajitha and their three children Sumaya, Sara, and Sukoon.
