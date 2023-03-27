An Era Ends: Life and Times of Innocent, Actor-Politician & Master Storyteller

Of the trio, now, only Jagathy Sreekumar, who is ailing and been away from acting for years, survives.

As he aged, Innocent became a power Centre in Malayalam cinema. He was the long-serving President of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), Mollywood's actors' guild. He later went on to become a Member of Parliament (MP) from Chalakudy after winning local body elections from his hometown Irinjalakuda. While he mostly served as an Independent candidate, his candidature was backed the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Even as an MP, he never gave up acting completely.

When he passed away at 75, Innocent has left behind a legacy of acting, management, and politics, laced with a tinge of humour and its share of controversies. Here's all you need to know about the actor's career.