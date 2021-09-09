Not Enough Is Said About Mammootty's Impact on Malayalam Cinema of the 80s

“I register the passage of time when belles traverse from youth to middle age”, is one of parallel college tutor-turned-IAS officer Haridasan’s quick repartees in the 1988-film Mukthi, delivered with aplomb by Mammootty. The ‘Mega Star’ of Kerala, who turned 70 this week, is often hailed for looking youthful and radiant at his age, while all his heroines from yesteryears have moved on to play matronly characters. For a multiple-national award-winning actor who played some of the most memorable characters in Malayalam cinema, it is astonishing that defying age is bandied about as his single-biggest achievement today.

Perhaps that necessitates a recounting of Mammootty’s contribution in the transformation of Malayalam cinema in the early 1980s’, when he gave life to MT Vasudevan Nair’s characters with autobiographical shades among other films. From the era of potboilers during Jayan’s fleeting superstardom to the mainstreaming of movies with deeper sensibilities, it was a revolution that was made possible only because of the availability of actors par excellence like Mammootty and Mohanlal. One often hears how Mohanlal is the ‘effortless’ actor, or the more ‘gifted’ actor, with all his talent. But anyone who has gone through Mammootty’s rich body of work in the 1980s and ‘90s would vouch for his metamorphosis on screen, playing characters with an understated brilliance unmatched by anyone.