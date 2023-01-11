Golden Globes 2023 Live Updates: 'RRR' Song Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song

A still from RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu'.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The 80th edition of the Golden Globes is being helf in Los Angeles featuring comedian Jerrod Carmichael as the host. Martin McDonagh’s film The Banshees of Inisherin leads the list of nominations with eight nods with the TV nominations being led by Abbott Elementary (5). Comedian and actor Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
For India, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been nominated for ‘Best Non-English Language Film’ and ‘Best Original Song’ for Naatu Naatu. Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes is also in the running in the documentary category.
Here are live updates of the Golden Globe 2023.
The track 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's RRR won the Golden Globe award for 'Best Original Song'.
The award for 'Best Score' in a motion picturw went to Justin Hurwitz for Babylon.
Tyler James Williams wins 'Best Supporting Actor (TV)' for his role as Gregory Eddie in Abbott Elementary. This is the actor's first Golden Globe award.
Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting Actress (Film) for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ke Huy Quan won the award for Best Supporting Actor (Film) for Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
SS Rajamouli and RRR leads Ram Charan and Jr NTR are representing India at the Golden Globes. Charan and Jr NTR's wives Upasana Kamineni and Lakshmi Pranathi are also in attendance.
Charan shared a picture of the "RRR Family" and wrote, "The RRR family! On the way to the Golden Globes".
The official handle of RRR shared pictures of the director and cast on the red carpet.