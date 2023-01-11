Golden Globes 2023 Live Updates: 'RRR' Song Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song

The 80th edition of the Golden Globes is being helf in Los Angeles featuring comedian Jerrod Carmichael as the host. Martin McDonagh’s film The Banshees of Inisherin leads the list of nominations with eight nods with the TV nominations being led by Abbott Elementary (5). Comedian and actor Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

For India, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been nominated for ‘Best Non-English Language Film’ and ‘Best Original Song’ for Naatu Naatu. Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes is also in the running in the documentary category.

Here are live updates of the Golden Globe 2023.