Rajinikanth to Jr NTR: Celebs Remember Puneeth Rajkumar at Karnataka Ratna Event

A still from the Karnataka Ratna event.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
From Rajinikanth, Jr. NTR, to Kantara fame Rishab Shetty, popular stars paid tribute to late Kannada cinema superstar Puneeth Rajkumar at the Karnataka Ratna Event.
On 2 November, at the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava (State Formation Day), Puneeth Rajkumar was posthumously conferred the Karnataka Ratna, the state’s highest award for civilians. The event was held at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
Superstar Rajinikanth got emotional as he remembered how he was not able to attend Puneeth’s funeral despite being one of his closest confidants. He recalled when he met him for the first time in 1979, when Puneeth was only four years old.
Puneeth Rajkumar as a child artist in Chalisuva Modagalu
The Petta star revealed that he was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), as he had undergone an operation and that he was informed about Puneeth Rajkumar’s death three days later due to his health condition. He was in tears recounting the etched memory of the legend's smiling face.
The Telugu superstar, Jr. NTR, noted that he was not attending the event in the capacity of his achievements as an actor. But he was there as a friend of Puneeth Rajkumar.
A still of Puneeth Rajkumar.
"The wealth in his laughter cannot be found anywhere else. That’s why he’s called the king of the smile. That’s why he’s getting this award. But, don’t mistake me. According to me, Puneeth Rajkumar is the very definition of Karnataka Ratna", the RRR star further added.
In a recent interview with a leading English daily, actor-director Rishab Shetty revealed that he approached Puneeth to play the lead role in the blockbuster Kantara.
He admitted that he envisioned him acting in his film and believed that the James star would do justice to the character of ‘Shiva’, especially in the scenes of the buffalo race.
Fondly known as 'Appu' and 'Power Star', Puneeth Rajkumar is the son of matinee idol Dr Rajkumar. Appu died in 2021 from cardiac arrest, at the age of 46.
His last film Gandhada Gudi, a docu-drama on the wildlife of Karnataka, hit the theaters on 28 October. The film opened to packed cinema halls with fans and followers walking out of the theaters misty-eyed.