'Puneeth Rajkumar Sang an Important Song in ‘Man Of The Match’': Vasuki Vaibhav

Vasukhi Vaibhav is the music composer and one of the actors in 'Man of the Match'.
Amidst the bunch of larger-than-life characters and pan-India projects, director D Satya Prakash’s latest flick Man of the Match is a more realistic film that is backed by Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Production.
Streaming on Amazon Prime from 5 May with English subtitles, the plot is about a film director (played by Nataraj S Bhat) who holds auditions for his upcoming film. The movie addresses contemporary issues with a comical twist.
Man of the Match poster.
Speaking to The Quint, music composer and one of the actors in the film, Vasuki Vaibhav says “Man of the Match is a satirical comedy." Ahead of the film's release, he said he is nervous and has butterflies in his stomach but he has faith in the work he has done for the film.
Opening up about his experience working in the film, Vasuki says it was challenging to work on the background score for the film. Having acted on screen in 'Man of the Match', Vasuki Vaibhav says he initially did not want to act but was glad that the director gave him the opportunity.
He added that legendary actor Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called 'Appu' by his fans, has sung a song that is placed at an important segment of the film.
Man of the Match team
Speaking about his career as a theatre artist, actor and music composer, Vasuki says, "I'm happy to try anything that allows me to express." He was the second runner up of 'Bigg Boss Kannada' Season 7.
Watch the full interview to know more.
