'Puneeth Rajkumar Sang an Important Song in ‘Man Of The Match’': Vasuki Vaibhav

Speaking to The Quint, music composer and one of the actors in the film, Vasuki Vaibhav says “Man of the Match is a satirical comedy." Ahead of the film's release, he said he is nervous and has butterflies in his stomach but he has faith in the work he has done for the film.

Opening up about his experience working in the film, Vasuki says it was challenging to work on the background score for the film. Having acted on screen in 'Man of the Match', Vasuki Vaibhav says he initially did not want to act but was glad that the director gave him the opportunity.

He added that legendary actor Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called 'Appu' by his fans, has sung a song that is placed at an important segment of the film.