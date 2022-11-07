Kamal Haasan & Mani Ratnam Reunite After 35 Years For 'KH234'

South superstar Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are reuniting for a film with the working title KH234. They are reuniting after 35 years. The pair had previously worked on gangster epic Nayakan (1987). The film was an important milestone in their careers. Moroever, the film was box office success that won Haasan best actor at India’s national film awards and was the country’s entry to the 1988 Oscars.