Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: How Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Vikram’ Led to His Rebirth

A still from Vikram
(Photo: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Kamal Haasan was born in 1954. However, 'Kamal Haasan 2.0' was born in 2022. 'How?', you may ask. Let's find out.
As the National Award-winning actor turns 68 on Monday, 7 November, here's taking a look at how Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram led to his rebirth as a commercial hero.
Kamal Haasan is the favourite child of Indian cinema—a curious child who keeps himself young at heart and is willing to go over and beyond the expectations people have of him.
The veteran actor is known for his experimental content as a writer, his realistic performances as an actor and the finesse he has over his craft as a filmmaker.
A collage of some of Kamal Haasan's memorable roles on screen.
He has appeared in hundreds of brilliant films, including Moondram Pirai (1982), Nayakan (1987), Guna (1991), Thevar Magan (1992), Mahanadi (1994), Indian (1996), Anbe Sivam (2003), Virumandi (2004), Dasavatharam (2008), and Vishwaroopam I (2013).
The recognition for the Ulaganayagan's works are often long overdue, as most of his films are appreciated by the audience several years after their actual release dates.
Before Vikram, Kamal Haasan was seen in Vishwaroopam 2 (2018), which was released after several delays. The film delivered an average performance.
In 2017, Haasan made his foray to the small screens as a television host for the reality show Bigg Boss (Tamil).
Kamal Haasan ventured into politics in 2018 and television as Bigg Boss (Tamil) host in 2017
In 2018, he ventured into politics and founded his own regional political party in Tamil Nadu, Makkal Needhi Maiam.
At the time, the veteran actor was also criticised for his choice of movies, with many claiming that he was only trying to make money.
A still from Vikram
And that is exactly when Vikram walked into the picture. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial turned out to be Haasan's biggest hit in six decades.
It was a game changer in revamping his stardom at the box office. Co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, the film went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022 till Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One followed suit.
For fans of Kamal Haasan, Vikram was a magic potion that quenched their four-year-long thirst. Vikram paved the way for his rebirth as 'Kamal Haasan 2.0'.
Here's to wishing our favourite Kamal Haasan a very happy birthday!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)