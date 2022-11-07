Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: How Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Vikram’ Led to His Rebirth
Kamal Haasan has turned 68 on Monday, 7 November.
Kamal Haasan was born in 1954. However, 'Kamal Haasan 2.0' was born in 2022. 'How?', you may ask. Let's find out.
As the National Award-winning actor turns 68 on Monday, 7 November, here's taking a look at how Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram led to his rebirth as a commercial hero.
An Actor First, Then a Star
Kamal Haasan is the favourite child of Indian cinema—a curious child who keeps himself young at heart and is willing to go over and beyond the expectations people have of him.
The veteran actor is known for his experimental content as a writer, his realistic performances as an actor and the finesse he has over his craft as a filmmaker.
He has appeared in hundreds of brilliant films, including Moondram Pirai (1982), Nayakan (1987), Guna (1991), Thevar Magan (1992), Mahanadi (1994), Indian (1996), Anbe Sivam (2003), Virumandi (2004), Dasavatharam (2008), and Vishwaroopam I (2013).
However, unlike his contemporary, superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan is rarely celebrated as a "box-office hero".
The recognition for the Ulaganayagan's works are often long overdue, as most of his films are appreciated by the audience several years after their actual release dates.
Why Was Vikram's Success Surreal?
Before Vikram, Kamal Haasan was seen in Vishwaroopam 2 (2018), which was released after several delays. The film delivered an average performance.
In 2017, Haasan made his foray to the small screens as a television host for the reality show Bigg Boss (Tamil).
In 2018, he ventured into politics and founded his own regional political party in Tamil Nadu, Makkal Needhi Maiam.
At the time, the veteran actor was also criticised for his choice of movies, with many claiming that he was only trying to make money.
And that is exactly when Vikram walked into the picture. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial turned out to be Haasan's biggest hit in six decades.
It was a game changer in revamping his stardom at the box office. Co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, the film went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022 till Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One followed suit.
For fans of Kamal Haasan, Vikram was a magic potion that quenched their four-year-long thirst. Vikram paved the way for his rebirth as 'Kamal Haasan 2.0'.
Here's to wishing our favourite Kamal Haasan a very happy birthday!
