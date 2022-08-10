'Malayankunju' to 'Gargi': Films From the South You Can Watch Over the Weekend

Fahadh’s Malayankunju to Sai Pallavi’s Gargi, here's a list of south films to stream on OTT this weekend.
(Photo Courtesy: Youtube; Altered by The Quint)
The weekend is near, and we have covered a list of much-anticipated films from the south that are releasing on OTTs this weekend:
Fahadh Faasil in a still from Malayankunju.
After featuring in Kamal Haasan-led Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Fahadh Faasil was seen in his latest Malayalam film Malayankunju. The film released on 22 July in theatres, and garnered positive reviews from critics and the audiences. FAFA’s intense performance in this gripping survival drama was well-received. Malayankunju will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 11 August.
Ram in the film poster of Warrior.
Lingusamy's directorial and Ram-starrer, The Warrior is a bilingual film that was released in both Tamil and Telugu on 14 July. The action comedy is about a doctor who turns into a cop due to his present circumstances. The film will be available for streaming on Hotstar from 11 August.
Sai Pallavi in a still from Gargi.
With one-of-a-kind storytelling about sexual abuse, Sai Pallavi’s Gargi was released in the theatres on 15 July. The story revolves around Gargi (Sai Pallavi) whose father is wrongly arrested in a minor girl’s rape case and how she single-handedly battles to seek justice for her father. The film is all set to stream on Sony Liv on 12 August.
Amala Paul in a still from Cadaver.
Cadaver is a suspense-thriller wherein Amala Paul acts as a forensic surgeon. The trailer promises a nail-baiting watch, as Amala takes on a case of rape and death of a young girl. Cadaver directed by Anoop S Panicker, will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 12 August.
Naga Chaitanya in the film poster of Thank You.
Filmmaker Vikram K Kumar's Telugu love-drama, Thank You starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead, released on 22 July. The love story about gratitude features actors Raashi Khanna, Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, Sai Sushant Reddy and Prakash Raj in prominent roles, among others. The film will premier on Amazon Prime Video on 11 August.
