Critics Choice Super Awards: RRR's Ram Charan & Jr NTR Nominated For Best Actor

Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR.
(Photo: a still from Youtube)
Following its Oscar nomination, SS Rajamouli's RRR has now been nominated for the Critics Choice Super Awards in the Best Action Movie category. The epic action drama will now be competing with Hollywood blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Bullet Train.
Besides, RRR's lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, will also face off against Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in the Best Actor category.
The nominees for the Critics Choice Awards were announced on their official site on 23 February. The winners will be announced on 16 March. Earlier in January, RRR bagged a Golden Globe for its peppy dance number 'Naatu Naatu' under the Best Original Song category.
The film is currently competing for the Best Original Song category in the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. The 95th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 12 March and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Besides the two leads, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Alison Doddy in pivotal roles. The epic action drama had its worldwide theatrical premiere on 24 March 2022.
The film's sequel is currently under development.
