Jawan Released on Netflix: How To Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Blockbuster on OTT?

SRK's Jawan Released on Netflix. When and How To Watch This Blockbuster movie.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Altered by The Quint)
Jawan on OTT Netflix: Today on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday, one of his recent blockbuster movies 'Jawan' has been released on OTT platform Netflix. The uncut and extended version of SRK's Jawan is a small gesture of love from King Khan to his army of fans. Shah Rukh Khan has given two mega hits this year, including Pathan and Jawan, and has proved why people call him the 'Badshah of Bollywood'.
Talking about the OTT release of Jawan, SRK said, "I'm absolutely thrilled that Jawan is now streaming worldwide on Netflix in its uncut and extended version. Jawan’s journey from script to screen has been nothing short of phenomenal, and I can't wait fans around the world to watch Jawan with their families."
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was released on OTT platform Netflix today on SRK's 58th birthday. The film is now available in an uncut extended version on the platform.
The cast of Jawan includes Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, and Ridhi Dogra.
Atlee Kumar is the director of SRK's mega hit Jawan.
The SRK starrer Jawan is about a person who is against corruption, and seeks personal vendetta against the culprits. The heart throb Shah Rukh Khan has played diverse roles in this movie, and is a treat to the eyes.
People can enjoy SRK's Jawan movie on Netflix from today. Viewers can purchase a minimum subscription of Rs 149 to enjoy the mega blockbuster hit of Shah Rukh Khan.
