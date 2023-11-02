Jawan Released on Netflix: How To Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Blockbuster on OTT?

Jawan on OTT Netflix: Today on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday, one of his recent blockbuster movies 'Jawan' has been released on OTT platform Netflix. The uncut and extended version of SRK's Jawan is a small gesture of love from King Khan to his army of fans. Shah Rukh Khan has given two mega hits this year, including Pathan and Jawan, and has proved why people call him the 'Badshah of Bollywood'.

Talking about the OTT release of Jawan, SRK said, "I'm absolutely thrilled that Jawan is now streaming worldwide on Netflix in its uncut and extended version. Jawan’s journey from script to screen has been nothing short of phenomenal, and I can't wait fans around the world to watch Jawan with their families."