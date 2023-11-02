Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan, the Toast of Bollywood

For this critic, it was easier to catch him at Changi airport in Singapore between two flights from Australia to Kolkata than to nail him down in India. Shah Rukh Khan, the unquestioned Badshah of Bollywood, revealed a side of him not easily seen in film glossies.

This quote-centered profile offers a glimpse of this mega-successful star, producer, television anchor, and son of the late businessman Meer Taj Mohammed Khan and Lateef Fatima, whose greatest regret in life is that his parents are not around to share his success.

Time Magazine has called him probably the most recognisable actor in the world. The Guardian newspaper has described him as the world’s biggest film star on the assumption that Bollywood has a global audience of 3.6 billion as compared to 2.5 billion for Hollywood. National Geographic featured him on their cover in 2005 for their feature 'Inside Bollywood'. March 2007 onwards, his wax figure has stood alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London.