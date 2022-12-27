Salman Khan Birthday: Popular and Famous Dialogues by ‘Bhaijaan’ to Share Today

Salman Khan, one of the most popular Bollywood actors, is set to celebrate his birthday on 27 December. He began his journey in the entertainment industry in 1988. Salman Khan has grown to be one of the most renowned actors in the industry who is loved by millions of people.

Over his career in show business, he has delivered a lot of hit movies. His fans love to celebrate his birthday in a grand manner because they love him.

This year, Salman Khan's birthday will be celebrated on Tuesday, 27 December. Fans across the globe will try to celebrate his birthday in their own way. It is the day to remember his work as a Bollywood artist and his contribution to the industry. Salman Khan is one of the most popular actors who has led to the growth of Bollywood.