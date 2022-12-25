ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Karan Johar, Rakul Preet, Kartik, Attend Jackky Bhagnani's Birthday Bash
Jackky Bhagnani hosted a party for his friends from the industry on 24 December.
Actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani celebrated his birthday on Saturday, 24 December. He hosted a party for his friends from the industry. Jackky was joined by his girlfriend, actor Rakul Preet Singh, and the duo posed for the paparazzi. Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and many other celebrities were present at the party.
Take a look at the photos:
