ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Karan Johar, Rakul Preet, Kartik, Attend Jackky Bhagnani's Birthday Bash

Jackky Bhagnani hosted a party for his friends from the industry on 24 December.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani celebrated his birthday on Saturday, 24 December. He hosted a party for his friends from the industry. Jackky was joined by his girlfriend, actor Rakul Preet Singh, and the duo posed for the paparazzi. Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and many other celebrities were present at the party.

Take a look at the photos:

Also Read

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Christmas With Family; See Pics

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Christmas With Family; See Pics

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×