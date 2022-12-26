In Pics: Arbaaz, Sohail & Others Attend Arpita Khan's Daughter's Birthday Bash

Arbaaz Khan & Others Spotted At Arpita Khan's Daughter's Birthday Bash.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani )
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma threw a lavish birthday party for her daughter on 25 December. The birthday party was attended by Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and more. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia were also present with their children at the birthday party. Check out the pictures from the birthday bash.
Neha Dhupia and her husband attend the birthday bash.
Aparshakti Khurrana with family at the party.
Varun Sharma also attended the party
Manish Paul with his child.
Sohail Khan also attended the event.
Neil Nitin Mukesh with family.
Riteish Deshmukh with his family.
Arbaaz Khan was also present at the party.
Arpita Khan with her family.
Genelia D'Souza was also present with her children.
Pulkit Samrat attended the party.
