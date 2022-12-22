Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Son To Make His Bollywood Debut Soon: Report

Salman Khan reportedly reached out to female actors to be cast alongside Shera's son.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
Salman Khan is reportedly all set to launch his bodyguard Shera's son, Tiger. The actor is on the lookout for female actors to be cast alongside Tiger, as per a report by Etimes.
Salman has previously helped launch Sonakshi Sinha, Athiya Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi. Moreover, he has gone on to suggest that he would continue to launch forthcoming actors as long as he can.
According to a news report by Pinkvilla, Salman Khan had announced that he would launch his bodyguard's son Tiger's acting career back in 2019. Moreover, Satish Kaushik has been requested to direct Tiger's debut film.
As per the same report, a source close to Salman Khan revealed that the script has been finalised and the narration is also done. They are only yet to finalise a a female actor.
On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pathaan and Tiger 3.
