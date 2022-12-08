ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Salman Khan's Mother Salma Khan Celebrates Her 80th Birthday in Style

Taking to social media, singer Harshdeep Kaur shared several pictures from the grand party.

Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan celebrated her 80th birthday on 7 November. The actor hosted a grand party, where singer Harshdeep Kaur performed her best songs for Salma. The party was attended by Salman's close friends and family members including Helen and his sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri.

Taking to social media, Harshdeep shared some pictures from the celebration. She captioned her post, "It felt so special performing for the lovely Salma Khan Ji on her 80th Birthday Celebrations! The sweetest @arpitakhansharma & Alvira being amazing hosts made me feel like a part of the family. Also meeting Helen ji and making her dance on her legendary songs was the cherry on the cake. Thankful for all the love & warmth (red rose and heart emojis)."

Here are the pictures from the celebration.

