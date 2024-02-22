'Poacher': The Real-Life Story of Elephant Poaching That Stunned Kerala in 2015

It was June 2015. Surendra Kumar, then-Additional Principal Conservator of Forests (Vigilance) in Kerala, was travelling from the state's capital Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur at 6 am when he got a phone call from then-Minister for Forests Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

"The minister asked me: 'Did you read today's newspaper?' I said I hadn't because I was travelling. He asked me to find a copy at the nearest stall and call him back immediately," Kumar, now retired, tells The Quint.

The minister was referring to a piece of news that had stunned all of Kerala that morning. It was about a local forest watcher named Kunjumon Devasey making a wild confession to the Kerala Forest Department – that he had allegedly aided poachers in the killing of over 20 elephants in the state's forests over two years.