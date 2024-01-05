PM Modi's Kerala Visit: Why BJP Has Set Sights on 'Cultural Capital' Thrissur

The 2019 elections also came on the heels of the Supreme Court ruling that women should be permitted inside the Sabarimala temple, which is located in Pathanamthitta. There were widespread protests organised by the BJP across the state against women's entry – and one such protest in Thrissur led to clashes as well.

However, electorally speaking, the Sabarimala issue didn't help the party make inroads in the state in 2019, indicating that the BJP's Hindutva politics had its limitations in Kerala.

Incidentally, the PM's speech in Thrissur this time made a mention of Sabarimala, Thrissur Pooram, and the INDIA bloc's alleged "attempts to destroy our temples." By referring to the INDIA bloc, the PM wanted to emphasise that the UDF and the LDF, which are 'enemies' in the state, are 'united' at the centre.

The PM's speech also focused on the women voters and made mentions of Nair Service Samajam (NSS) founder Mannathu Padmanabhan. The Nair community is a growing vote bank for the BJP.