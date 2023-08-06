‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Bomman & Bellie Allege Exploitation by Docu Makers

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Bomman & Bellie Allege Exploitation by Filmmakers.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Bomman and Bellie, the tribal couple who starred in the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers, have alleged that the makers of the film failed to remunerate them and have been irresponsive after the historic win, as per a report by The Hindu.
In continuation of the report, Bomman and Bellie, during an interview, said that they were subjected to difficult situations during the shoot of the documentary, and had to spend a large amount of money to cover the expenses of the shoot as well. They went o to allege that they have also filed a case against the makers who threatened them to take it back.
Sikhya Entertainment and the film’s director Kartiki Gonsalves have responded to the allegations. Their statement read:
It went on to add that all claims were "untrue".
“The documentary has been celebrated by heads of state across India, and the Academy Award is a moment of national pride that has brought widespread recognition for the work of mahouts like Bomman and Bellie. All claims made are untrue. We have a deep respect for all of the contributors of this story, and remain driven by the desire to create positive change," the statement added.
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga's Netflix documentary won an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category. However, the film has courted controversy in regard to Bommon and Bellie's absence during the award ceremony. Earlier, the lack of overt acknowledgement of the 'real stars' of the film during the makers' acceptance speech left many upset on social media as well.
