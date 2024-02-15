Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Poacher Trailer: Alia Bhatt's Show Uncovers India's Largest Ivory Poaching Ring

Poacher Trailer: Alia Bhatt's Show Uncovers India's Largest Ivory Poaching Ring

This eight-part crime drama, based on true events and showcased at Sundance 2023
Quint Entertainment
Published:

This eight-part crime drama, based on true events and showcased at Sundance 2023.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Prime Video has released the first trailer for Poacher, a new series created by Emmy-winning Delhi Crime creator Richie Mehta and executive produced by Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

This eight-part crime drama, based on true events and showcased at Sundance 2023, uncovers the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. Produced by QC Entertainment, known for Oscar-winners like Get Out and BlacKkKlansman, the series features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in leading roles.

Mehta expressed to Variety, "I am confident that the series will serve as an eye-opener, highlighting the intricate and interdependent relationship between humans and other species, emphasizing the potential environmental consequences of negative actions."

Bhatt added, “I hope that Richie’s powerful storytelling compels everyone to champion the urgent need for wildlife preservation and encourages us to embrace co-existence with all living beings.”

The show features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

