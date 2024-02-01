OTT Releases In February 2024: Shows & Movies On Netflix, Prime, & Other Apps

1 February: Fame After Fame (Spanish)

2 February: Orion and the Dark (Animation), Let's talk about CHU (Taiwanese)

5 February: Dee & Friends in Oz (Animation), Aquaman and the List Kingdom

7 February: Luz: The Light of Heart (Brazilian), Rael: Le Prophete des Extraterrestres / Rael: The Last Prophet, Love Never Lies Poland Season 2 Part 2

8 February: One Day

9 February: Lover Stalker Killer, Ashes (Turkish), A Killer Paradox (Korean), Alpha Males Season 2 (Spanish)

13 February: Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All, Kill Me If You Dare

14 February: Love is Blind Season 6, Good Morning: Veronica Season 3 (Brazilian), Players, The Heartbreak Agency (German), A Soweto Love Story (South African)

15 February: The Vince Staples Show (Netflix series), Ready Set Love (Thai), House of Ninjas ( Japanese), AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2

16 February: Comedy Chaos (Indonesian), The Abyss (Swedish)

19 February: Rhythm + Flow Italy, Einstein and the Bomb

20 February: Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out

21 February: Can I Tell You a Secret

22 February: Avatar The Last Airbender

23 February: Through My Window 3: Looking at You (Spanish), Mea Culpa, Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6, The Indrani Mukerjea Story

28 February: American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, Code 8: Part II, The Mire Season 3 / The Mire Millennium