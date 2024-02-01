OTT Releases In February 2024: Shows & Movies On Netflix, Prime, & Other Apps

OTT releases this month
(Image: iStock)
Get ready to be entertained with the upcoming movies and shows in February 2024 on OTT Platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, etc. The list includes from Animated movies to serious social issues. For adventure lovers also this month includes a wide range of movies and shows. Netflix has a long list of releases for the shortest month of the year. The shortest month of the year promises yet another roster filled with diverse content from all over the world. From Turkish thrillers to one-of-a-kind Korean dramas, sizzling dating reality shows, a long list of comedy movies to even animated titles for kids, a lot is scheduled to premiere soon.
Moreover, this month is extra special as The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will also be live-streamed globally on Netflix. It will be held on February 24 at 8 pm ET or 5 pm PT. Eagerly awaited series like Donald Glover and Maya Erskine’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith and the live-action remake of the anime Avatar: The Last Airbender are releasing in February. True crime enthusiasts can sink their teeth into a new documentary series: The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth coming to Netflix soon. Let's have a look at the complete list of OTT releases this month.
1 February: Fame After Fame (Spanish)
2 February: Orion and the Dark (Animation), Let's talk about CHU (Taiwanese)
5 February: Dee & Friends in Oz (Animation), Aquaman and the List Kingdom
7 February: Luz: The Light of Heart (Brazilian), Rael: Le Prophete des Extraterrestres / Rael: The Last Prophet, Love Never Lies Poland Season 2 Part 2
8 February: One Day
9 February: Lover Stalker Killer, Ashes (Turkish), A Killer Paradox (Korean), Alpha Males Season 2 (Spanish)
13 February: Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All, Kill Me If You Dare
14 February: Love is Blind Season 6, Good Morning: Veronica Season 3 (Brazilian), Players, The Heartbreak Agency (German), A Soweto Love Story (South African)
15 February: The Vince Staples Show (Netflix series), Ready Set Love (Thai), House of Ninjas ( Japanese), AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2
16 February: Comedy Chaos (Indonesian), The Abyss (Swedish)
19 February: Rhythm + Flow Italy, Einstein and the Bomb
20 February: Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out
21 February: Can I Tell You a Secret
22 February: Avatar The Last Airbender
23 February: Through My Window 3: Looking at You (Spanish), Mea Culpa, Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6, The Indrani Mukerjea Story
28 February: American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, Code 8: Part II, The Mire Season 3 / The Mire Millennium
1 February: After Everything
2 February: Mr& Mrs Smith, Pindam, Kaiva
3 February: Saindhav
5 February: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
9 February: Upgraded, Wolf Like Me, The Underdoggs, Migration , Jorugga Husharugga, Bad manners
12 February: Five Blind dates
13 February: The Marvels, Anyone But You
15 February: Young Sheldon
16 February: This is me...Now : A Love Story, Atharva, Kshetrapathi
19 February: Sound Of Freedom
22 February: The Winchesters
23 February: Poacher, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy
25 February: The Walking Dead : The Ones Who Live
29 February: Blue Star, Paw Petrol: The Mighty
2 February: Miss Perfect
7 February: The Marvels
9 February: Aarya Season 3
27 February: Shogun
28 February: Iwaju
5 February - Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12
6 February - The Exorcist: Believer
7 February - The Nun II
8 February - Tokyo Vice Season 2
14 February - The New Look
16 February - The Dynasty: New England Patriots
21 February - Messi's World Cup : The Rise of a Legend, Constellation
