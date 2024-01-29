'Like a Play Written By a 12-Yr-Old': People React As 'Animal' Drops On Netflix

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal created a frenzy at the box office, becoming one of the most commercially successful films of 2023. With its Netflix release, the film is yet again creating buzz for various reasons. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial divided the audience soon after its release, with many calling it out for being misogynistic.
Moreover, after its Netflix release on 26 January, people on the internet are once again sharing their opinions about the movie. Here are some hilarious reactions on the same:
One user wrote, "It's like a school play written by 12-year-olds who think this is how adults talk."
While another wrote, "At least 5 minutes of the runtime was dedicated towards conversation about underwears. And there was no point. Vanga was just airing his pet peeve."
Here are some other reactions:
