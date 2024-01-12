Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Not a Regular Commercial Movie': Netizens Review Dhanush's 'Captain Miller'

'Captain Miller' stars Dhanush and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles.
Netizens review Dhanush's Captain Miller.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Dhanush's much-awaited film of the year, Captain Miller, hit the big screens on Friday, 12 January, ahead of Pongal. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film features Dhanush as Captain Miller, an outlaw who engages in bloody heists.

The film also marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Matheswaran. It also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Shivarajkumar, and John Kokken in pivotal roles.

On Friday, several viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews about the film. The action-thriller has largely received positive reviews from netizens on X, with most praising Dhanush's rugged look.

Praising Dhanush's film, one user wrote on X, "One night sleep after #CaptainMiller.. many scenes and dialogues still ringing and so afresh.. Planning to watch 2nd time tonight."

Another user wrote, "Finished watching #CaptainMiller. I don't know what to feel about this movie."

Have a look at some other tweets here:

