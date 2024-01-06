Ever Wondered What Mickey Mouse Would Look In Iconic Horror Movies?

Mickey Mouse is easily one of the most iconic and popular characters to come out of the Disney brand and it all started when Walt Disney released the film Steamboat Willie in 1928. Predictably, Disney has since then held onto the copyright for the character but that copyright officially expired in January 2024. As a consequence, the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse entered the public domain for the first time.

Ever since the news broke, one of the most popular discussions around the topic has been the possibility of Mickey Mouse entering the world of horror movies. We asked Midjourney to reimagine Mickey from Steamboat Willie in iconic Hollywood horror movies like Scream and It. Here are the results.