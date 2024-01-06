Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ever Wondered What Mickey Mouse Would Look In Iconic Horror Movies?

Disney's copyright over Mickey Mouse from Steamboat Willie ended in January 2024.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Mickey Mouse is easily one of the most iconic and popular characters to come out of the Disney brand and it all started when Walt Disney released the film Steamboat Willie in 1928. Predictably, Disney has since then held onto the copyright for the character but that copyright officially expired in January 2024. As a consequence, the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse entered the public domain for the first time. 

Ever since the news broke, one of the most popular discussions around the topic has been the possibility of Mickey Mouse entering the world of horror movies. We asked Midjourney to reimagine Mickey from Steamboat Willie in iconic Hollywood horror movies like Scream and It. Here are the results. 

Mickey Mouse meets The Lipstick-Face Demon.

(Photo Courtesy: Artwork from Midjourney, Poster Design by Pratikshya Mishra)

The terrifying Pennywise from It but it's Mickey Mouse. 

(Photo Courtesy: Artwork from Midjourney, Poster Design by Pratikshya Mishra)

If Mickey Mouse was Chucky from Child's Play.

(Photo Courtesy: Artwork from Midjourney, Poster Design by Pratikshya Mishra)

The mouse in the clubhouse got much scarier. 

(Photo Courtesy: Artwork from Midjourney, Poster Design by Pratikshya Mishra)

The scariest night of the year with Mickey Mouse as Michael Myers. 

(Photo Courtesy: Artwork from Midjourney, Poster Design by Pratikshya Mishra)

Also Read

Disney's Mickey Mouse Enters Public Domain: Here's What It Means for Creators

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Disney   Mickey Mouse   Horror 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×